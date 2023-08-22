Kick is an ever-growing platform, and it’s set to be your first place for soccer transfer news soon since it signed the most-renowned soccer insider, Fabrizio Romano.

From now on, Romano will be streaming on Kick. Make no mistake, though, the journalist isn’t new to the streaming world. In the past, he streamed multiple Deadline Days on Twitch, which occur on Aug. 31 each year and are usually full of last-minute transfers.

With the upcoming Deadline Day being only a few days off, we expect Romano to have a similar broadcast on Kick once Aug. 31 is here.

It’s a massive steal for Kick, since Romano is one of the biggest personalities on the web. Around a week ago, it was reported that the Italian has the biggest account on X, formerly known as Twitter, with over 4.2 social cap at that time. His Instagram account has 23.2 million followers at the time of writing, while he boasts 13 million followers on Facebook.

Fabrizio Romano is officially ranked first for the most influential accounts on Twitter.



The power of Football 🤝⚽️ pic.twitter.com/I1sFrp4aPq — Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 14, 2023

Over his journalistic career, Romano has already snagged some awards for his work. For example, he was awarded with the 2022 Globe Soccer Digital Award for Best Football Journalist last November.

With Romano joining Kick, we’re sure we’re going to hear a lot of “here we go” on the platform—his standout catchphrase when confirming a reported transfer. On top of that, with the soccer transfer season coming to an end and the most heated period happening at the same time, Kick may be proud of its new signing.

