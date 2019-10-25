Shroud peaks at 78,000 viewers in his first Mixer stream

Popular streamer shroud shocked fans when he announced a monumental move to a new streaming service, launching his first Mixer broadcast yesterday—and what a debut it was.

The former CS:GO pro peaked at 78,000 viewers last night while playing Activision’s newest venture, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, according to Lightstream. Shroud’s first day in his “new home” was a great success compared to his Oct. 22 Twitch stream where he peaked at around 55,000 viewers.

Image via Lightstream and Arsenal.gg

The broadcast started off rough, to no fault of shroud’s, since it took over an hour to get into Modern Warfare’s servers.

“Shroud attempted to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but was unable to access the servers for over an hour,” according to Lightstream. “Still, that didn’t dampen his viewership numbers by much (nearly 70k peak viewers), plus he was over 240k followers without a single minute of gameplay.”

Shroud joins Fortnite star Ninja, who debuted at over 90,000 viewers in his first Mixer stream, in leaving behind Twitch for greener pastures.

While shroud didn’t get too specific on the reasoning behind this decision, the streamer explained that it’d be best for his career.

“I just thought it was the best move for my career,” Shroud said. “I wasn’t nervous about the move, but I was nervous about being here for the first day, for some reason.”

Fans can now watch shroud on his Mixer channel, where he’ll likely stream every day.