Scarra comments on former Offline TV manager Chris Chan’s statement following LilyPichu’s sexual harassment allegations

“I will say he got off a little bit easy,” Scarra said.

Twitch streamer and Offline TV member William “Scarra” Li discussed LilyPichu’s recent sexual harassment allegations against former Offline TV manager and co-founder Chris Chan during a livestream last night.

Chan tweeted yesterday that he, Pecca, his wife and former Offline TV manager and member, and LilyPichu had a “discussion after her story went out.” He claimed that they “agreed details were mistakenly left out.”

Lily, Pecca and I had a discussion after her story went out. We agreed details were mistakenly left out that painted the situation differently which led to parts being taken out of context.



Lily has removed the post herself (I did not ask her), and I appreciate her gesture. — Chris Chan (@ChrisChanTO) June 28, 2020

This statement came in response to LilyPichu’s since-deleted tweet about Chan allegedly sexually harassing her during a business trip to Taiwan.

They allegedly went out and drank, and when they got back to the hotel, Lily couldn’t find her room key. Chan offered to share his bed with her and that’s when the alleged harassment happened.

Scarra said Chan’s tweet about collaborating with LilyPichu to correct her statement “did not sit well with” him, however. “I felt really weird that he put Lily in a situation where she had to essentially assist or him be a liar,” Scarra said.

Chan posted his statement on the situation and said LilyPichu deleted her tweet with her TwitLonger about the alleged sexual assault on her own. She also said she’s “genuinely remorseful” about making her story public and said she isn’t being gaslighted, as many accused.

Thank you and I hope we can close this chapter 😔 also please stop accusing them of gaslighting me!! I can think for myself, I am genuinely remorseful of ever making this public. That's not on him, at all. — lily (@LilyPichu) June 29, 2020

Gaslighting is a term used to describe a form of psychological manipulation in which the aggressor makes the victim question their own memory, perception, or judgment, using denial, misdirection, contradiction, and misinformation.

The term originated from the British play Gas Light from 1938, in which the male protagonist attempts to convince his wife and others that she’s insane by manipulating the elements of their house and telling her she’s wrong when she notices the change. He slowly dims the gas lights in their home while pretending nothing has changed in an effort to make his wife doubt her own perceptions.

Scarra also said in the same stream that he and seven other girls had an intervention with Federico “Fedmyster” Gaytan, a streamer who was removed from the Offline TV house yesterday following sexual misconduct allegations. Manager Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng and member Lily “LilyPichu” Ki came forward and shared their stories of sexual assault involving Fedmyster.