Saskatoon SPCA concludes Alinity investigation, says “there was no malicious intent in any of the reported incidents”

The Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has finished its investigation into Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon, who came under fire after clips from her stream surfaced that showed her throwing her cat over her head and spitting vodka into the cat’s mouth.

The organization said it determined there was “no malicious intent in any of the reported incidents” and that Alinity “expressed genuine remorse for her actions,” according to a Facebook statement. The SPCA said each of her animals were in good health and friendly.

Despite the organization’s decision to classify the incidents as non-malicious, it said it educated Alinity “on her responsibilities as a pet owner according to the Animal Protection Act.”

The decision, as expected, has not been a popular one. Since the videos of the incidents went viral, Twitch viewers and animal advocates alike have called for Alinity to be banned from the streaming platform. Twitch, in spite of the growing criticism, did not suspend nor ban Alinity’s channel.

With the SPCA decision going in her favor, it is likely Alinity will return to streaming soon, which will certainly be an event one way or the other.