Reactception: HasanAbi and xQc create a reaction loop that will break your brain

It’s no secret that HasanAbi and xQc are frenemies. The two big streamers made headlines for criticizing each other following the Shitcamp drama, which saw Hasan calling out xQc for backing out of the streamer event last minute.

But now the two have been reacting to each other’s articles and streams so much that it’s starting to melt everyone’s brain. In a recent stream, xQc reacted to an article about Hasan reacting to xQc reacting to Hasan watching Mizkif. Yes, you read that right.

Then, Hasan decided to respond to xQc’s stream.

“Now I’m responding to it,” Hasan said, continuing the reactception. “Now I’m reacting to an article that xQc’s reacting to, reacting to me reacting to an article that wrote about how xQc was reacting to me reacting to Mizkif’s apology stream and now I’m reacting to it.”

Hasan added that it wasn’t a serious article or anything. But what is serious, however, is the “fucking stroke” this reaction chain would cause anyone trying to comprehend it at this point.

“Make an article about this,” as xQc so aptly put it.

Hasan and xQc were in a long-time beef over xQc’s decision to ditch Shitcamp last minute. At first, xQc didn’t reveal the reason behind his actions, leaving streamers baffled at his selfish behavior. Later, it came out that xQc was having struggles with his family and relationship. He later broke up with his long-time girlfriend.

After finding out what had happened to xQc, Hasan was apologetic for criticizing him so harshly.

“I fucking saw him in person. And when I saw him in person, I walked up to him. I shook his hand, I gave him a hug, and said I’m sorry for fucking blowing up like that,” Hasan said after the two made amends.