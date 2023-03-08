Popular VTuber Ninomae Ina’nis almost pulled out of Hololive at the last moment

Despite the level of popularity Ninomae Ina’nis experiences today, the Hololive VTuber came close to withdrawing from her audition during its final stretch. During an offline collaboration hosted on Takanashi Kiara’s channel, Ina opened up about almost rejecting her offer to become a Hololive VTuber preemptively.

“I was like, can I really do this? I doubted myself a lot. Right before I got [the] ‘got in’ message, I was like, do I send this ‘I don’t think I can do it’ email?” the streamer said.

“It was really scary. I was literally writing the [withdrawal] email when I got the mail that I got in.”

Ina shared that she was wrapped in her blanket and staring at her phone at the time, still questioning whether she wanted to withdraw when the acceptance email arrived.

“Man, do I do this or not? Then I got the message. It’s too late to back out [now],” the lovecraftian VTuber said.

Ina wasn’t the only one who was uncertain about her ongoing audition. Hololive gen-mate Gawr Gura also shared how uneasy she felt at the time.

“It was probably the day where [I thought] ‘This isn’t happening, whatever.’ And it was that day when it came in,” the shark girl said. Gura talked about cycling between “I got this” and “I don’t got this” with each passing day, as the cut-off date for a potential acceptance mail was drawing near.

Amelia Watson and Mori Calliope talked about having to sit for an interview shortly after Hololive reached back out. In Calli’s case, it was 30 minutes after receiving an email from the agency.

Fortunately, their persistence paid off. Ina and her fellow talents recently had their 3D debuts, and will be performing at Hololive 4th Fes. on the weekend of March 18.