Pokimane weighs in on viral debate over streaming being harder than a ‘real job’

Pokimane is the latest content creator to weigh in on Hasan’s controversial “streaming is harder than a real job” clip, stating she doesn’t agree with the suggestion “at all.”

Hasan came under fire when he discussed how he felt a “real job doesn’t suck the soul out of you the same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will.” The Twitch star later clarified he was specifically talking about how it drained his social battery compared to the sales job he had previously, saying he recognized how “fortunate” he was, and that the clip was out of context.

it is wild how this completely out of context clip made its way to twitter so fast. i was talking about how much a 9 hour stream eats away at my social battery & how i cant socialize after, comparing it to my sales job before. i recognize how fortunate i am every day! https://t.co/28nJY8X7mZ pic.twitter.com/3co2udDz8D — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 24, 2024

Now, Pokimane has become the latest streamer to discuss the statement—although it was entirely by accident. The 27-year-old is currently on a trip to South Korea and streamed there on March 5. During her broadcast, the former OfflineTV member discussed some of the technical issues she was facing before accidentally stumbling onto the topic of how difficult a job streaming was.

While talking about the challenges of streaming from a laptop, she said: “Streaming is so hard,” quickly following up with “off of a laptop,” after a slight pause. “That was not me saying streaming is so hard, by the way.”

“Streaming is not the hardest job you can have. For sure, by far. I do not think streaming is the most difficult job, I just want to make that very clear,” she finished, with a smile.

Pokimane has been streaming for over 10 years now, so certainly has some experience with the difficulties the career path can present. After ending her exclusive deal with Twitch back in February, the streamer can now be found plying her trade on both the Amazon-owned platform and YouTube. You’ll have to ask her if streaming on two platforms instead of just one is more challenging.