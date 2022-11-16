It was an embarrassing moment for the Twitch star.

In what might be the most awkward moment of her streaming career, Imane “Pokimane” Anys had an accidental wardrobe malfunction live in the middle of a Twitch broadcast in front of thousands of viewers.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer stood up and walked away from her computer during her stream on Nov. 15, and when she returned, a portion of her top had moved, exposing her chest.

Thankfully, she had a skin-colored cover underneath, preventing any actual nudity.

Someone posted a clip of the incident on social media, but it has since been taken down by moderators. Pokimane also went offline immediately and deleted the VOD, meaning nobody can try to dig it up.

That might not be enough for her to avoid a ban though. According to the Twitch Community Guidelines, “Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited.

It’s vague in terms of accidental nudity, which this incident clearly was. Streamers have been banned for it before, regardless of whether it was themselves or a clip.

Pokimane went live again shortly after the incident, and she didn’t mention it once in the six hours she streamed.

So, at this stage, it seems like she’s managed to avoid being banned.

Perhaps the fact the exposed area was still covered and Pokimane was quick to remove all traces of the incident happening was enough to appease the Amazon-owned platform for the time being. However, that could change if they review the Twitch VOD.

Pokimane has only ever been banned once before. It happened in Jan. 2022 after she received a DMCA strike for watching The Last Airbender on stream. It lasted two days.