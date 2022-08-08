Pokimane heaps praise on FGC after first offline Evo event as tournament co-owner

EVO 2022 is done and dusted, and Twitch star Imane “Pokimane” Anys, who became a co-owner of the annual fighting game esports event in Oct. 2021, lauded the community after it ended.

The event ran from Aug. 5 to 7 and included tournaments for some of the biggest fighting games, including Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and the new kid on the block, MultiVersus.

Poki didn’t take part herself. She’s more of a VALORANT kind of gal. However, she enjoyed the event from start to finish and had nothing but kind words to say about the people involved.

“The FGC [fighting games community] is one of the most wholesome, welcoming communities I’ve come across in all my years of gaming,” she said on Twitter.

“Thank you for an amazing EVO!”

The acquisition happened after Poki became the co-founder and chief creative officer of RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm that revolves around putting creators first. RTS teamed up with Sony to acquire EVO in March 2021 before Poki joined the team. The move effectively made her a co-owner of the prestigious esports event the moment she signed.

Now she’s witnessed the grand spectacle in person and loved every minute, perhaps she’ll get her elbows out and have a crack at some popular fighting games herself.

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

MultiVersus would be the obvious choice since it’s compelling, fresh, vibrant, and not as gruesome as some of the others. Poki also played it for one hour on May 20, so it won’t be an entirely novel experience.

Still, it’ll take a lot to steer her interest away from VALORANT, especially considering how slick her skills have become—as evidenced by her hitting immortal in Sep. 2021.