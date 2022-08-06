All top 8 results from Evo 2022

Evo is finally back and better than ever, with the 2022 iteration of the biggest fighting game tournament in the world featuring more games, content, and action than most fans can consume in a single weekend.

With a mix of classic titles, new releases, and titles making their debut on the Evo main stage after years of being community support, the lineup for Evo 2022 is stacked and brings the best players in the world together from Aug. 5 to 7.

Like with previous Evo events, nine main titles will be the core focus of production and most fans. This includes the top four games that will make up the lineup for Championship Sunday—King of Fighters XV, Tekken 7, Street Fighter V, and Guilty Gear Strive.

But, because Evo brings together players from every corner of the global fighting game community (FGC), setups multiply, and community tournaments are on the schedule too. Not to mention the $100,000 MultiVersus event sponsored directly by Warner Bros. Games that is giving the new free-to-play title its first Major tournament.

If you are viewing from home or attending in-person, you will likely focus on the titles you prefer to play or watch. If that is the case, here are all the Top 8 results from Evo 2022’s main tournaments and larger side events so you can keep up with all the final standings.

Evo 2022: Full standings and results

Skullgirls 2nd Encore (Aug. 5)

Place Player 1st SonicFox 2nd dekillsage 3rd penpen 4th Cloud 5th WingZero

LazyBakeOven 7th Stuff

Dudeguy M.B.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (Aug. 6)

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th TBD 7th KillerXinok

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Aug. 6)

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th TBD 7th TBD

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Aug. 6)

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th TBD 7th TBD

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Aug. 6)

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th TBD 7th TBD

MultiVersus (Aug. 6)

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th TBD 7th TBD

The King of Fighters XV (Aug. 7)

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th TBD 7th TBD

Tekken 7 (Aug. 7)

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th TBD 7th TBD

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Aug. 7)

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th TBD 7th TBD

Guilty Gear Strive (Aug. 7)