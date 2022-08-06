All top 8 results from Evo 2022

The world championships of fighting games has returned.

Screengrab via Evo

Evo is finally back and better than ever, with the 2022 iteration of the biggest fighting game tournament in the world featuring more games, content, and action than most fans can consume in a single weekend.

With a mix of classic titles, new releases, and titles making their debut on the Evo main stage after years of being community support, the lineup for Evo 2022 is stacked and brings the best players in the world together from Aug. 5 to 7. 

Like with previous Evo events, nine main titles will be the core focus of production and most fans. This includes the top four games that will make up the lineup for Championship Sunday—King of Fighters XVTekken 7Street Fighter V, and Guilty Gear Strive

But, because Evo brings together players from every corner of the global fighting game community (FGC), setups multiply, and community tournaments are on the schedule too. Not to mention the $100,000 MultiVersus event sponsored directly by Warner Bros. Games that is giving the new free-to-play title its first Major tournament. 

If you are viewing from home or attending in-person, you will likely focus on the titles you prefer to play or watch. If that is the case, here are all the Top 8 results from Evo 2022’s main tournaments and larger side events so you can keep up with all the final standings.

Evo 2022: Full standings and results

Skullgirls 2nd Encore (Aug. 5)

PlacePlayer
1stSonicFox
2nddekillsage
3rdpenpen
4thCloud
5thWingZero
LazyBakeOven
7thStuff
Dudeguy M.B.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (Aug. 6)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thKillerXinok

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Aug. 6)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thTBD

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Aug. 6)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thTBD

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Aug. 6)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thTBD

MultiVersus (Aug. 6)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thTBD

The King of Fighters XV (Aug. 7)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thTBD

Tekken 7 (Aug. 7)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thTBD

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Aug. 7)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thTBD

Guilty Gear Strive (Aug. 7)

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5thTBD
7thTBD