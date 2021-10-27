Pokimane breaks into talent management with launch of RTS

Pokimane will be the co-founder and chief creative officer of RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm.

Pokimane is branching out from the world of Twitch streaming and YouTube content creation into the business world. RTS, a new talent management and brand consulting firm designed to put creators first, officially launched today with Pokimane at the helm as its chief creative officer and co-founder.

She’s joined by RTS CEO Stuart Saw, former SVP of esports at Endeavor talent management. “Imane and I began talking last year on how we can build RTS to reimagine the creator economy and esports in a way that focuses on the sustainability of our industry,” he said.

At the corporate level, RTS is packed with gaming industry experts. Former Blizzard product director Kim Phan joins the company as its chief operating officer and former Twitch employee Sue Lee is its VP of talent management. Twitch co-founder and former COO Kevin Lin will serve on RTS’ advisory board, too.

Pokimane is excited about RTS and hopes it can transform the industry for creators.

“I keep seeing amazing creators that are doing wonders with their content and streams, but they don’t have the support to grow their brand and business operations,” she said.

Pokimane believes that RTS can help creators by improving their partnership deals, reducing creator workload, and providing support to ensure that sponsorships are mutually beneficial. She cited her experience as a veteran creator and wants to help new talent avoid the pitfalls and challenges she’s faced in the industry.

“My goal is to take my years of experience and make it accessible to newer creators so they don’t need to go through the process I have endured,” Pokimane said.

RTS will be working with partners like Epic Games, Facebook, and more.