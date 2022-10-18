Pokimane is fed up with fans making ‘weird’ assumptions every time she makes announcements

For the love of god, stop assuming Imane “Pokimane” Anys is pregnant every time she makes an announcement. That’s her message to Twitch fans: the stream queen laid down the law herself. She is sick and tired of the handful of “weird” fans who make that assumption whenever she drops some news.

“Every single time I mention any sort of announcement, news, anything exciting, there’s at least a minimum three people like, ‘Pregnant? Are you pregnant?’”

“Like bro, not even my mom talks… about this shit as some of y’all. It’s weird!”

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

Pokimane suspects it’s something a lot of women in their 20s need to deal with, and she’s had enough. “Being a woman in her 20’s is weird, because any time you have exciting news, someone has to think it’s ’cause you’re pregnant,’” she said. “You’re going to be so hyped about something, like a job promotion or whatever, and all of the sudden, you’ve got to be thinking about babies!”

At times, the irritating behavior makes her feel like being pregnant is something she’s supposed to do—at least, according to cultural and social expectations and traditions. But then she snaps back to reality.

She begged her Twitch fans to just stop.

“I didn’t wanna think about babies now!’ Stop!” she said. “The 30s will be even worse? Stop! When does it stop? When you’re 50? What if I want to be pregnant at 50?”

Pokimane has spoken fondly about the thought of being a mother in the past. But, it’s not something that’s on her agenda anytime soon, and it’s certainly not something she wants to be pestered about.

The other thing those same bothersome Twitch fans love to bring up is her relationship status. They’re obsessed with wanting to know who she’s dating (if anyone), her sexuality, and more.

But the Moroccan-Canadian streamer won’t budge. She wants to keep her private life separate, and so far, she’s done an incredible job in her streaming career.