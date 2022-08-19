OTK Gym? Mizkif and Knut planning to open a gym in Austin, Texas

Following the massive wave of success from his OTK collaboration event Camp Knut, the bodybuilder and fellow Twitch star Mizkif has announced plans to open up their own gym in Austin, Texas.

Austin-based streamer organization One True King has been making big moves these past couple of weeks, revealing Starforge, the org’s own PC building company, as well as turning its Twitch channel into a 24/7 lo-fi music broadcast. And it seems the streamer group isn’t done just yet, revealing plans to open a new gym in Austin during a broadcast yesterday.

“Me and Knut have been having this idea once in a while about the gym,” Mizkif said. “I wanna make a gym, I think it’d be fun.”

The idea rolls off the back of Knut’s plans to move all the way from his home in Norway to Austin, Texas. Additionally, the streamers seem to have it all thought out, not just hoping to use their fame to create a successful gym, but actually seeing a need for a new gym in their area of north Austin.

“As we talked about there’s no gym in this area. If people can drive 10 minutes instead of 30 minutes they will save a lot of time,” Knut said.

“There’s no good gyms in north Austin, there’s just nothing,” Mizkif added.

The two Twitch streamers hope to emulate the style of the facility they are currently using for Camp Knut, preferring the rougher but more effective equipment as opposed to the more “fancy” instruments at some gyms.

Mizkif and Knut seem set on creating their own gym, but until they find the right equipment and locate a property for their establishment, it will likely be a while before their idea ever comes to fruition.