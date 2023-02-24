One True King is starting another company to help content creators

Asmongold and his friends at One True King (OTK) are always up to something, and today the group announced their latest endeavor that has the org’s owners opening yet another business.

Teaming up with veterans in the world of talent management, the group revealed Mythic Talent as a new agency to help creators maximize their brand. Upon the announcement, Mythic Talent has 20 content creators listed as part of its team on its official website. Among those creators are OTK co-founders Asmongold and Mizkif.

Mythic Talent will be run by CEO William Lucas. Lucas started with OTK as a director of sales last month. Prior to working with the org, he spent two years as the director of talent at AFK Group. He also worked for Tempo Storm for more than a year as a partnerships specialist & influencer manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

OTK co-founder Tips Out and Asmongold will serve as advisers for the agency. The company aims to provide full-service talent management specializing in online content creators. The agency’s website lists a wide array of game publishers and brands, both endemic and non-endemic, that it already works with. Among the many involved are Hyundai, Shell, GameStop, NetEase, and Taco Bell.

This move by OTK is a part of the organization’s continued proliferation of business projects. Last year, the group notably created a PC pre-build company called Starforge Systems, making its members owners of the venture. The organization, which launched in October 2020, has 10 active members, seven of which have an ownership stake in the content creation group.