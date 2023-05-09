Not so endless: Twitch ban cuts PewDiePie’s infinity stream down early

PewDiePie’s recently resurrected Twitch channel was hit with the banhammer for seemingly mysterious reasons today, May 9.

PewDiePie’s Twitch channel is themed after Infinity and he calls it the PewDiePie Infinity. On this channel, he plays every single one of his videos, amounting to more than 3,000 hours of content over and over again.

Initially, fans found this to be unusual and even thought his Twitch channel had been hacked, only to be revealed this was intended and that his channel had been taken over by CoPilot Media. This is the same media company that rebroadcasts videos via its content creator’s channels.

With that being said, PewDiePie is no stranger to controversies and his past videos are very different from what he makes currently. In this case, it’s possible his old content contained excessive swearing or other things that aren’t acceptable on the platform. But since Twitch has yet to provide a reason for the ban, all we can do is speculate at this time.

PewDiePie was crowned the undisputed King of YouTube when he amassed more than a hundred million subscribers in 2019. Since then, he’s been overtaken by MrBeast, who continues to make waves on the platform.