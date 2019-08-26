PewDiePie becomes the first individual YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers

A version of this story originally appeared on Gamepur on Aug. 26.

Popular YouTuber Felix “Pewdiepie” Kjellberg has become the first individual to reach 100 million subscribers on the platform.

PewDiePie announced the news on Twitter this morning. He posted a screengrab of his follower count and made a YouTube video from his honeymoon hotel room to celebrate. The Swedish YouTuber became the first individually-run channel to hit 100 million subscribers and the second channel overall to reach that mark.

ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ on Twitter We did it! What an unreal achievement! 100 000 000 thanks to all of you for the endless support and effort! I don’t feel worthy, but I’m forever grateful 💯♥️👊

Earlier this month, it looked like PewDiePie was on pace to reach 100 million subscribers. But as it turns out, people aren’t as predictable as data trends and his follower count surged to 100 million two weeks earlier than anticipated.

The race to 100 million subscribers was well-publicized. Earlier this year, PewDiePie and T-Series, an Indian music record label and film production company, competed to be the first to reach the mark. The two channels entered a subscriber war, fighting to reach 100 million first. Of course, this competition was between the fans of the channels more than it was between the channels themselves.

T-Series, unlike PewDiePie, isn’t an individually-run channel. PewDiePie is just one person who revolutionized gaming on YouTube. T-Series joined YouTube in 2006. PewDiePie, meanwhile, joined in 2010 and doesn’t have an entire team behind him.

T-Series eventually won the great subscriber war, becoming the first channel to reach 100 million subscribers on YouTube. But that doesn’t ruin the significance of PewDiePie’s achievement. While his channel may not be the first on YouTube to reach this milestone, it’s the first individually-run channel to achieve it.

PewDiePie is understandably excited by this milestone. He addressed his latest accomplishments in his latest video, calling this week his “best week ever.” The accomplishments include reaching 100 million subscribers, beating the Ender Dragon in his Minecraft series, and getting married.

He also promised on Twitter to do a 12-hour livestream and the “fattest brofist” once he returns from his honeymoon.