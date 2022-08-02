As TwitchCon San Diego 2022, which takes place between Oct. 7 and 9, draws closer, people are eager to know what the COVID-19 protection requirements at the convention will be. Twitch provided an update on Aug. 1 and confirmed there would be no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements.

Moreover, while wearing masks is encouraged, they’re also not required.

The Amazon-owned platform said this decision was made in accordance with local health and safety guidelines but could be subject to change at the discretion of government agencies or the venue.

A portion of prospective attendees are concerned that masks aren’t mandatory at this stage. To voice their concerns, they’ve started a vote begging Twitch to change its stance.

“After the surge of COVID-19 cases after TwitchCon EU, it was incredibly surprising to see the lack of mask policy for the event and makes many of us incredibly concerned about TwitchCon NA,” said the user who started the vote.

“Many other cons that have gone without a mask policy have only exacerbated COVID-19 cases while cons like PAX East, West etc. have had much lower cases by having a strict mask policy.”

Image via TwitchCon

At the time of writing this article, around one thousand people voted, suggesting those concerned are a vocal minority. However, this number is steadily rising as the conversation grows.

Twitch has made it clear that its decision was informed based on advice from local authorities. So, it’s unlikely they’ll flip their stance unless that advice drastically changes.