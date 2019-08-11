Ninja responds to Twitch using his channel to promote other streamers

Earlier this month, former Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins started to exclusively stream on Mixer. In response, Twitch has been using his old channel on the platform to promote other streamers—and Ninja isn’t happy about it.

In a short video posted on Twitter today, Ninja expressed his displeasure with Twitch’s decision after he invested “eight years of his life” into building up his brand on the platform.

Ninja on Twitter Disgusted and so sorry. https://t.co/gnUY5Kp52E

“They don’t do this for anyone else that’s offline by the way, just me,” Ninja said. “And there are also other streamers who have signed with other platforms who stream and [their] channels still remain the same. You can see their VODs, they don’t promote other streams, they don’t promote other popular channels—but they do on mine.”

Ninja also said that he and his team have actually been “trying to get the whole channel taken down” or make it so other streamers and channels aren’t being promoted on his Twitch profile.

Rod Breslau on Twitter someone streamed porn including Minecraft and Fortnite porn to close to 20,000 viewers as the number one stream on Twitch for over two hours this morning without getting banned and all i have to say is nice

Ninja seemed upset about Twitch using his brand to promote non-family friendly content. Someone streamed porn through the Fortnite category on Twitch earlier today and it was being advertised on Ninja’s channel due to the number of views it was getting.

Even though Ninja said he has no control over the situation, the popular streamer apologized to anyone who may have mistakenly viewed the inappropriate content being promoted on his former profile.