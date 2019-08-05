Twitch is using Ninja’s old channel to promote other streamers

Popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins stunned many fans earlier this week by leaving Twitch to start streaming exclusively on Mixer. But the streaming platform is going to let Ninja’s Twitch URL go to waste.

Twitch has taken over Ninja’s former channel and is using it to advertise and promote other popular Fortnite streamers, including Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, and Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/ninja

When you visit Ninja’s former Twitch channel, the page displays a message that says “The Ninja you’re looking for is in another castle. Check out these popular live channels.”

It’s unknown how long Twitch will use Ninja’s URL in this manner or if the platform will return his channel to how it once was. If you still follow Ninja’s old Twitch channel, though, expect to see a promotion page for other streamers moving forward.