NIJISANJI cuts ties with Zaion LanZa after numerous contract violations

Zaion is the second to go in the span of just three months.

NIJISANJI has terminated Zaion LanZa’s contract effective immediately, citing multiple contract violations made by the VTuber.

In a statement released on Twitter on March 10, NIJISANJI is pretty transparent with their reasons as to why they feel it’s best to terminate Zaion’s contract.

Included in the statement is the use of a copyrighted song in her stream without prior authorization, falsely claiming to be sponsored by a brand during a stream, and expressing her will to perform streams using illegal games, also known as pirated games.

We are sorry to announce that due to the reasons explained in the attached file, we had to make the decision to terminate our contract with the NIJISANJI EN Liver Zaion LanZa, effective immediately.

Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/6MIswJsKiN — NIJISANJI EN Official (@NIJISANJI_World) March 10, 2023

What’s surprising about this notice is how transparent the agency is with the termination. A few months ago, VTuber Yugo Asuma was also fired by NIJISANJI but there were no reasons included in the statement. Compare that to Zaion’s termination statement where the agency listed out almost all of the reasons for her termination seems that NIJISANJI is now taking transparency seriously.

Zaion was suspended by NIJISANJI back in February for a number of reasons including false statements during streams and insensitive jokes that cannot be tolerated as a NIJISANJI Liver. The latter is very significant as NIJISANJI is considered one of the more lenient agencies. To be suspended because you said something insensitive meant that the VTuber really said something that wasn’t meant to be said.

NIJISANJI closes the statement by apologizing to Zaion’s fans and that XSOLEIL, her debut batch’s name, will continue with their own activities without Zaion. The last part of the statement also explicitly states not to inquire to other talents about the termination.