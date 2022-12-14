Yugo Asuma forced to step down from NIJISANJI after unacceptable behavior

Every time a VTuber graduates, the fans feel it. This time Yugo Asuma has graduated as per ANYCOLOR, the company that manages Nijisanji.

ANYCOLOR released a statement today noting that Yugo Asuma from the Nijisanji EN group “Noctyx” will cease all streaming and VTuber activities. It seems that the management has talked to Yugo Asuma about his activities and behavior as a Liver and couldn’t reach a compromise, leading ANYCOLOR to graduate Yugo Asuma.

When a Vtuber “graduates,” it means they’ve left a group for whatever reason. It’s not linked to education.

“Up until today, numerous discussions have been held with Yugo Asuma on what it means to be a Liver affiliated with a company,” ANYCOLOR said. “However, despite our discussions many aspects of his activities and behavior as a Liver could not be accepted as a company, and after much deliberation between both parties, as a company who supports many Livers from NIJISANJI and NIJSIANJI EN, we have decided to have Yugo Asuma graduate.”

Based on the wording in the document, it appears this was a forced graduation from the management. But what he did that was deemed unacceptable wasn’t mentioned.

Yugo Asuma debuted with his fellow gen-mates Alban Knox, Donny Brisko, Uki Violeta, and Fulgur Ovid. Yugo Asuma has around 29,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and about 671,000 followers on Twitter. His YouTube videos and streams have already been deleted.

His last Twitter post was him thanking his fans and this tweet is now garnering attention due to the notice.

Hello my lovely Yuguys! I really wanna tell you that you are all awesome. Your existence means a lot. I’m sorry that I am not good enough to satisfy all of you but your existence means a lot. I love you and I hope you are sharing love to everyone💙✨ — Yugo Asuma🎧 NIJISANJI EN (@Yugo_Asuma) December 1, 2022

This graduation has been acknowledged by Yugo’s gen-mates and they all have something to say about it. Alban Knox asks everyone to give them a little bit more time to process everything.

We know everyone has a lot of questions, but we’re also still trying to take things in as well… If it’s possible, please give us a little more time.



Thank you all for being patient with us 😞 — Alban Knox 🎭🕒 NIJISANJI EN (@alban_knox) December 14, 2022

While Fulgur has a much more emotional take regarding the graduation.

What is a world without music? A colder, more empty place.

Wherever our DJ next chooses to perform I'm sure they'll bring more light and love to all those around them. Go finish off those androids, kyoudai. You've got this. — Fulgur Ovid ⚡️🐑 NIJISANJI EN (@Fulgur_Ovid) December 14, 2022

Overall sentiment about the graduation is melancholic with some fans surprised and others asking for a graduation stream to happen.