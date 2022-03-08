New Sony State of Play to focus on upcoming PS4 and PS5 titles, Japanese publishers

Sony has announced a new State of Play broadcast for March 9, noting that it will focus on “eye-catching updates” for games on PlayStation 4 and PS5.

The stream is scheduled to go live at 4pm CT on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, with a runtime of 20 minutes.

In the official reveal, Sony billed PS5 ahead of PS4 in the messaging, meaning that the 20-minute showcase will likely focus more on newer titles for the latest console generation. Additionally, Sony confirmed there will be no updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware during the stream.

Outside of the PSVR2 exclusion, Sony has left the door open for anything to happen. The focus is specifically being put on Japanese publishers, though a few global updates will also be included. This has fans speculating that we might see something from Square Enix regarding the Final Fantasy franchise, whether that be in relation to Final Fantasy VII Remake’s second entry or Final Fantasy XVI, which was revealed last September.

But there’s also a chance we’ll only get a small update on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin ahead of its March 15 release.

Regardless of what is shown, fans will get a nice set of updates on upcoming titles for both actively supported PlayStation consoles, with the potential for a big announcement still present.