Myth wants boxing match with 2 of streaming’s most controversial creators at the same time

Ali “Myth” Kabbani challenged two controversial personalities to a boxing fight today, just days after his Creator Clash Two win.

In a post on Twitter, he said he wants to fight Adin Ross and Nicolas “Nico” Kenn De Balinthazy—also known as Sneako—at the same time. Neither personality has responded yet.

Following Myth’s challenge, Creator Clash manager Anisa Jomha joked a one-vs-two fight would be unfair for Adin Ross and Sneako. “Okay I’ll only use my jab as well,” Myth responded on social media.

I’ll do a boxing match where I fight sneako and adin ross at the same time. — Myth (@Myth_) April 18, 2023

Adin Ross is a streamer who has been banned seven times from Twitch following instances of hateful behavior, and Sneako is a former YouTuber and musical artist. The latter has stirred controversy on several occasions after dabbling in conspiracy theories and being toxic towards women and minority groups.

In October 2022, Seanko was banned from YouTube after breaking community guidelines, although the precise reason for his ban is still much of a mystery.

Myth won his Creator Clash two boxing match on April 16, and it was a clear victory. He defeated Hundar via TKO (technical knockout) at the end of the first round. The event featured a card stacked with some of the biggest influencers in the industry, such as iDubbz, Jack Manifold, and Arin Hanson.