Myth planning future Rust event following Twitch Rivals Rust tournament

Disguised Toast’s Twitch Rivals Rust competition reached its conclusion two days ago with the host’s own team claiming first place. Following this, former Twitch streamer Myth announced a new Rust event and called upon fellow broadcasters to join him on the server he plans to host in two months.

Myth spent over five years making content on Twitch before shocking fans with his departure to YouTube last month, joining a growing list of top streamers making the switch. The move has been mostly successful for the 23-year-old, but it appears that Myth has experienced one of the downsides of swapping platforms for YouTube Gaming, being unable to join his fellow streamers in the most recent Twitch Rivals event.

As implied by the name, Twitch Rivals is an event run by Twitch that only invites streamers from the Amazon-owned platform to its events, meaning Myth was out of luck in the most recent installment. But it seems the streamer plans to take action rather than sit by and watch his friends have fun without him, announcing an upcoming Rust event set to begin in two months on Twitter today.

“I’m doing my own Rust server / event and I’m writing down names for whitelist. Streamers, let me know if you’d be down. Would take place in roughly two months,” Myth said.

The tweet has already gained massive traction in just a few hours with 100 Thieves’ BrookeAB and Symfuhny, Cyr, Mendo, LuluLuvely, FaZe Ronaldo, and Nmplol being just a few of the many notable streamers that have already chimed in to secure their spot in Myth’s upcoming Rust server.