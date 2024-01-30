MrBeast vs. T-Series real-time live YouTube subscriber countdown

Six years after the madness that was Pewdiepie vs. T-Series, we are once again preparing for a clash of titans.

This time, MrBeast, who famously tried to support Pewdiepie during the 2018 race, is now in the running to be YouTube’s most-subscribed channel. This would mark a six-year shift and see a creator become the king of YouTube over a large company.

So, how far behind is MrBeast in the race?

MrBeast vs. T-Series live YouTube count and subscriber gap

Fans can watch all the action live on the YouTube channel above.

MrBeast is currently dominating over his closest rival in views and subscribers, with T-Series appearing to stagnate in previous years. While there hasn’t been a massive outpour of support and focus on the battle akin to the original race six years ago, it still makes for some interesting viewing.

When will MrBeast overtake T-Series on YouTube?

As things stand, MrBeast is on course to overtake T-Series sometime in April 2024. But that could all change as the battle heats up. This is mainly due to the overwhelming amount of subscribers that MrBeast is getting over T-Series.

On average, Mr.Beast brings in around 300,000 subscribers a day and millions of viewers. T-Series, meanwhile, is gaining around 60 to 70,000 thousand subscribers a day with just 1,000 to 10,000 views per video.

Momentum is clearly on MrBeast’s side, and it feels like it’s a matter of when, not if, he’ll take the No. 1 spot on YouTube.