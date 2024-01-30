Category:
Streaming

MrBeast vs. T-Series real-time live YouTube subscriber countdown

Battle for No. 1.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 06:24 am
MrBeast surivial games fortnite
Image via Epic Games

Six years after the madness that was Pewdiepie vs. T-Series, we are once again preparing for a clash of titans.

Recommended Videos

This time, MrBeast, who famously tried to support Pewdiepie during the 2018 race, is now in the running to be YouTube’s most-subscribed channel. This would mark a six-year shift and see a creator become the king of YouTube over a large company.

So, how far behind is MrBeast in the race?

MrBeast vs. T-Series live YouTube count and subscriber gap

Fans can watch all the action live on the YouTube channel above.

MrBeast is currently dominating over his closest rival in views and subscribers, with T-Series appearing to stagnate in previous years. While there hasn’t been a massive outpour of support and focus on the battle akin to the original race six years ago, it still makes for some interesting viewing.

When will MrBeast overtake T-Series on YouTube?

As things stand, MrBeast is on course to overtake T-Series sometime in April 2024. But that could all change as the battle heats up. This is mainly due to the overwhelming amount of subscribers that MrBeast is getting over T-Series.

On average, Mr.Beast brings in around 300,000 subscribers a day and millions of viewers. T-Series, meanwhile, is gaining around 60 to 70,000 thousand subscribers a day with just 1,000 to 10,000 views per video.

Momentum is clearly on MrBeast’s side, and it feels like it’s a matter of when, not if, he’ll take the No. 1 spot on YouTube.

related content
Read Article 9 most controversial xQc moments and quotes
xQc smiling with his thumb up
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
9 most controversial xQc moments and quotes
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 24, 2024
Read Article MrBeast shows power of X, peels back curtain on ad revenue
MrBeast car video
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
MrBeast shows power of X, peels back curtain on ad revenue
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 22, 2024
Read Article 6 times a streamer’s pet completely stole the show
xQc having his dog do tricks on stream.
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
6 times a streamer’s pet completely stole the show
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 21, 2024
Read Article 10 streamers who got caught cheating live
Twitch logo with black censor bar
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
10 streamers who got caught cheating live
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 21, 2024
Read Article The 6 most controversial and bizarre Twitch metas of all time
The Twitch logo on a purple background.
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
The 6 most controversial and bizarre Twitch metas of all time
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 9 most controversial xQc moments and quotes
xQc smiling with his thumb up
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
9 most controversial xQc moments and quotes
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 24, 2024
Read Article MrBeast shows power of X, peels back curtain on ad revenue
MrBeast car video
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
MrBeast shows power of X, peels back curtain on ad revenue
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 22, 2024
Read Article 6 times a streamer’s pet completely stole the show
xQc having his dog do tricks on stream.
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
6 times a streamer’s pet completely stole the show
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 21, 2024
Read Article 10 streamers who got caught cheating live
Twitch logo with black censor bar
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
10 streamers who got caught cheating live
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 21, 2024
Read Article The 6 most controversial and bizarre Twitch metas of all time
The Twitch logo on a purple background.
Category:
Streaming
Streaming
The 6 most controversial and bizarre Twitch metas of all time
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 21, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.