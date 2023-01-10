MrBeast promises to ‘avenge’ PewDiePie as he chases down next YouTube milestone

The star YouTuber wants to take on the giants.

It’s been two months since MrBeast stole PewDiePie’s crown as the most subscribed content creator on YouTube, but the philanthropic star isn’t done yet. He has another goal in mind. MrBeast’s channel is the fourth most-subscribed one on YouTube. The three above him—Sony Entertainment Television India, Cocomelon, and T-Series—are dedicated channels run by companies rather than individual content creators.

But that doesn’t mean squat. He wants to topple them, too. He’s gunning for the top spot, which is held by T Series and their 233 million subscribers, and he wants to do it in the name of PewDiePie.

He said as much himself when a fan popped the question.

Easily. I’ll get revenge for poods 💪🏻 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 2, 2023

As it stands, MrBeast has 127 million subscribers on his main channel. So, he’ll need another 106 million to close the gap, but it’s easier said than done since T-Series will also gain subscribers. The YouTube star will also need to leapfrog Sony Entertainment Television India and Cocomelon. They both have around 23 million more subscribers than him.

Even though he’s the biggest creator on the Google site, taking on these companies is still a David vs. Goliath battle considering the difference in reach and resources.

MrBeast’s empire is growing, though. He runs several other channels, including MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, MrBeast 2, and Beast Philanthropy, and has also branched out into fast food and confectionery.

If things go the same way, perhaps MrBeast will become the Goliath someday.