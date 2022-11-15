MrBeast steals PewDiePie’s crown as most subscribed content creator on YouTube

YouTube has a new king after Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson surpassed the subscriber count of Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg today.

MrBeast’s subscriber count reached more than 111,846,079, which is the current subscriber base of PewDiePie. The content creators have still yet to comment about the latest feat, but PewDiePie said in a Q&A video in August that he wants MrBeast to take the crown of YouTube.

MrBeast has overtaken PewDiePie and is now the most subscribed YouTuber pic.twitter.com/YPXQ4ydWCX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 14, 2022

“Come on, I’ve been retired for about two years. I can’t wait for it to be done, he definitely deserves it. I hope he does it,” PewDiePie said.

MrBeast has officially passed Pewdiepie as the most subscribed YouTuber pic.twitter.com/Ownnrvj4Ox — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 14, 2022

MrBeast began uploading videos on YouTube in 2012. But it was only in 2018 that he started to receive recognition from fans, especially when he began giving money to other content creators (from both YouTube and Twitch), which came from his own pocket, as well as from private companies.

Now, the new king of YouTube is making more money through content creation. Forbes reported earlier this year that MrBeast earned more than $54 million in 2021. He also has his own food app known as MrBeast Burger, which allows fans to order meals that are branded with his name.