Months after scandal, Atrioc celebrates progress combating deepfake content

Atrioc, a Twitch streamer who in January was seen with lewd deepfakes of female content creators open on his computer, provided an update today on what he’s been doing the last few months.

Although Atrioc returned to streaming in the past few months, he has remained inactive on his main YouTube channel since the initial controversy, which elicited passionate reactions from many fellow streamers. Atrioc issued a teary apology shortly after the incident and has since put forth money and time to reduce the amount and accessibility of deepfake content on the internet.

In a YouTube video update, Atrioc announced that over the last several months, he has spent about $120,000 to get more than 200,000 infringing videos down, just over double his original goal. He did so using a company called Ceartas, which utilizes AI to automatically issue DMCA takedown notices, both increasing the number of videos that can be taken down at one time and decreasing the price of doing so. Atrioc said that Ceartas estimates that using traditional legal resources, he would have had to spend nearly $9 million to take down the same number of videos.

Atrioc also said that he and others managed to get “massive” subreddits taken down that he said were targeting Twitch streamers. Additionally, he shared that a woman named Genevieve has successfully blocked the payment provider for many of these deepfake content creators, creating another roadblock in reaping the rewards for making such material.

The number of delisted videos should continue to grow; Atrioc revealed that more than 290,000 videos had been reported through Ceartas. Any more than that, though, will likely have to be pursued by others as he said that his initial $100,000 “budget” has been completely expended.

Atrioc said he and his team of editors will return to posting regular YouTube video content very soon.

