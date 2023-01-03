MoistCr1TiKaL reveals ‘huge misstep’ by OTK during Mizkif investigation

MoistCr1TiKaL was among the chorus of creators that reacted to One True King’s (OTK) new on New Year’s Eve regarding the investigation of a potential sexual assault coverup by Mizkif, one of its co-founders.

Watching a video by popular YouTuber Ludwig that detailed the situation, Moist pointed out that some people online have taken issue with OTK’s handling of the investigation after the independent firm hired for the job, Jackson Walker LLP, failed to find evidence suggesting Mizkif was involved in a coverup.

https://twitter.com/OTKnetwork/status/1609361988467183616/photo/1

According to Moist, those voices criticizing OTK weren’t out in full force at the beginning of the investigation when the organization retained a law firm to look into the situation as a neutral party. In his opinion, the newfound criticism likely stems from what seems to be a lack of full transparency about the full findings and a written report, and Moist completely agrees with the sentiment.

“It’s a huge disservice to take something so public and then privatize the information that was found.” Moist said. “It makes it very hard to take their word for it and trust everything was done fairly, over the board, everything was treated equally. … I just think this needed to be public. You can redact personal information so no one’s safety is at risk.”

Moist added that failing to do this was a “huge misstep” by the organization. While Moist isn’t a part of OTK, he partnered with the org in August of last year to found the PC building company Starforge.

OTK hasn’t further commented on the Mizkif situation since its statement saying that the co-founder had been suspended from board duties and placed on probation because of his “callous disregard towards the severity” of the situation initially. Mizkif apologized for his actions following OTK’s statement.