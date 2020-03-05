Mizkif made over $5,500 while sleeping on stream

Steamers are always looking for a way to make their content unique and stand out from thousands of other streams. Popular steamer Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo recently decided to sleep on stream and see what would happen.

On March 3, Mizkif was three hours into his stream before he decided to switch things up. He moved his setup around and brought in a comfy mix of pillows and blankets. He then told his chat goodnight and proceeded to sleep on stream for five hours.

Mizkif left the media share option on, which allowed viewers to donate and play anything they wanted live on stream. Several viewers tried their best to disturb Mizkif’s slumber with loud video clips, but he remained relatively undisturbed.

After waking up, Mizkif returned to his desk and began to explain how much he made during his nap.

“$5,500 in donations. Literally sleeping. I literally slept and I made $5,500 doing nothing.” Mizkif said. “So next time you think about how streamers make who get non-stop TTS (text-to-speech), think about it.”

Mizkif decided to share the money with his viewers and bought a Nintendo Switch console for one lucky person. Mizkif has a history of being generous with steam earnings. In December, he raised $5,000 for charity and walked around Wal-Mart purchasing Christmas gifts.

This isn’t the first time a streamer has slept while live, though. XQc slept for nine hours after a 35-hour steam last year. Popular WoW Classic player Esfand fell asleep while leveling his character. Now that Mizkif showed just how much money can be made with little effort, fans will likely see other streamers follow his example.