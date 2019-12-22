Mizkif raises $5,000 to buy presents for children in St. David’s Children’s Hospital

It’s the season of giving, and popular Twitch streamer Mizkif is spreading joy and generosity this holiday season. The streamer visited Walmart during a live stream last night and bought several Christmas presents for strangers as well as toys for children at St David’s Children’s Hospital with the help of his Twitch viewers.

Mizkif, dressed as an elf, began the trip with a $500 fund, which would be used to pay for toys and other gifts for children at the hospital. Throughout the stream, Mizkif received donations from his viewers that were added to the fund.

Near the end of his stream, Mizkif decided to buy a Barbie’s Dreamhouse toy for two young girls that were in Walmart with their family. “Let’s get em a Barbie Dreamhouse,” Mizkif said, resulting in a roar of cheers from the girls.

Santa and his elf give two girls an early christmas present Clip of Mizkif Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by kiddy7180

But Mizkif’s Walmart run didn’t stop there. He continued to purchase gifts for others around the store and even offered to pay for a Walmart employee’s favorite Nintendo Switch game Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch, although the employee couldn’t accept.

Overall, Mizkif raised $5,000 for charity and $3,000 in gifts. He said he isn’t sure what he’s going to do with the remaining $2,000, however.

Mizkif on Twitter We raised $5,000 for charity and gave over $3,000 in gifts in toys to Saint Davids Children Hospital and one girl in Walmart I don’t know what we’ll do with the other $2,000 but i’ll figure it out. Love you guys 🤶🎄❤️

Mizkif, along with several other high-profile Twitch streamers, have helped thousands of children at Christmas time. Most notably, British-based YouTuber the Yogscast have raised over $2,500,000 for their annual Jingle Jam stream just weeks after raising $1,000,000 in two days.