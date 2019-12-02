Yogscast charity event Jingle Jam raises over $1 million in 2 days

Yogscast’s charity streaming marathon, Jingle Jam, surpassed $1 million in donations earlier today. The event gathered this amount in less than two days and will continue to raise money for charity throughout December.

Yogscast is a U.K.-based content production company that includes a number of YouTube and Twitch personalities. It hosts the Jingle Jam charity event every December.

Throughout the month, guests play various games and animations to raise money. This year marks the event’s ninth edition. Since its creation, Yogscast has raised almost $15 million for charity.

The Yogscast on Twitter WE RAISED $1,000,000 FOR CHARITY EVERYBODY! Thanks to everyone who’s bought the bundle so far – you’re the best ☺️ https://t.co/HqbUK55Bms

Last year, Jingle Jam raised over $3.3 million. This was less than in 2017, though, when over $5 million was raised. People can donate any amount, but they get a Steam games bundle for a $30 donation. Yogscast’s goal is to break the record set in 2017—and this is a good start.

You can find the schedule of the first week here and watch the event on Yogscast’s Twitch channel.