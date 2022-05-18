‘Everyone has a f*****g price’: Mizkif comments on xQc’s gambling sponsors, how much he likely makes

The streaming community has gone wild after xQc changed his stance on gambling sponsorships streams and is back on doing sponsored content, despite admitting weeks ago that he’s addicted to gambling. The controversy prompted other Twitch stars, such as Mizkif, to share their thoughts on xQc’s new deal.

The OTK founding member and owner, unlike many fans and other streamers, did not condemn xQc’s actions. Mizkif, who previously revealed he declined a gambling sponsorship that would have paid him more than $10 million, said the rise of online gambling is inevitable and claimed that “top people” at Twitch said the so-called “gambling meta” is here to stay.

He also said that it would be hard to argue that gambling is “good for the world,” but that its usefulness is also not that relevant.

“XQc doesn’t state that [gambling is a good thing], no one thinks gambling is good, everyone thinks gambling is a bad thing,” Mizkif said. “It’s not a good thing, you can’t make an argument to say gambling is good. But I just think everyone has a fucking price at the end of the day, including myself.”

Mizkif said that if he was offered $20 million per month, for example, he would definitely consider taking the deal. He also said that even if the streamers lose some viewership, the offers from these online gambling companies are sometimes too lucrative to turn down. While Mizkif turned down a $10 million deal, he speculated that xQc’s gambling sponsorships pay “disgustingly more” due to xQc’s sky-high viewership and how much more he streams than Mizkif.

Although xQc is facing immense backlash on social media, this likely will not affect his viewership in the long run. The French-Canadian star peaked at nearly 150,000 people watching him play the infamous casino slots on his latest streams, according to Twitch’s statistics website SullyGnome.