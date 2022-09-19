Maya doesn’t want her fans giving Twitch money, even if it means losing subscribers

Shilling for subscribers on Twitch can be an exhausting way to approach streaming, but with it being one of the few ways to make consistent money on the platform, many streamers feel obligated to.

But Maya today said that she’s done with the practice, and her newfound empathy comes following a specific instance of discipline performed by Twitch.

“I’m so over farming subs,” she said. “I just want to make money off sponsors and ads ever since Twitch banned Erobb. I’m done giving them money. Stop sub, only watch. … or Prime, I guess.”

Erobb told fans last week that he was banned from the platform for 30 days after telling a viewer that he would beat them up at TwitchCon. Twitch did not confirm or deny his claim because the platform has a policy of not commenting on bans.

Streamers typically get only a portion of subscription revenue. This means that for any subscriber they get, some of the $5 that person spent goes to Twitch. In her frustration with the platform, Maya doesn’t want her fans giving anything to them, even if it hurts her bottom line.

Though streamers also split ad revenue with Twitch, ad revenue isn’t something that comes out of a consumer’s pocket. In a way, the same goes for Prime Gaming subscriptions. Many people have Amazon Prime accounts for reasons that have nothing to do with Twitch. This gives off the perception that the subscription users get with Prime Gaming is effectively free.

Making her statement on Nick Polom’s stream, Maya added that her subscriber count isn’t even that high. Maya has 3,444 active subscribers ranking her 395th on the platform in the category, according to Twitch Tracker. While she claims her sub count isn’t anything impressive, she’s had more than 2,000 each month this year, which would give her at least a $5,000 payout if her split was only 50 percent.

Polom, who has 5,576 current subscribers himself, wasn’t ready to give up on farming subscribers himself, but he did back up Maya on one thing.

“I’m not going to lie,” Polom said. “The ads is where it’s at anyways.”

Polom has also expressed issue with Twitch’s discipline on Erobb, calling the platform “tone-deaf.” He was among a slew of creators that quickly responded to Erobb saying he was hit with a 30-day ban.