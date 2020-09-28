M2KC win North American World of Warcraft AWC Cup

M2KC took home the crown for this year’s remote World of Warcraft European Arena World Championship last night.

They started the four-team bracket with two dominant victories. M2KC swept their first best-of-five series against Charlotte Phoenix and then won 3-1 against Cloud9 in convincing fashion. Their gameplay and pressure were simply too much for the other teams to handle.

After those wins, M2KC qualified for the grand finals where they’d face the winner of the lower bracket. Charlotte Phoenix took down Cloud9 in a 3-1 series to set up their rematch against M2KC.

While both teams played exceptionally well in the series, M2KC came out on top once again, securing their title after a dominant 4-1 series. M2KC’s main composition was Holy Paladin, Fire Mage, and Windwalker Monk.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Over the course of four weeks in August, eight teams from EU and NA battled for a top-four standing in a round-robin format and the best teams in the world advanced to this weekend’s remote final AWC. Both EU and NA have finally crowned their champions with Wildcard Gaming taking the title in Europe.

“Even after 13 years, you never know what to expect from the Arena World Championship,” said David Hollings, product lead for Arena World Championship. “Every single team really stepped up their game entering the first ever AWC Circuit. This year has been incredibly difficult for everyone and I cannot think of a more exciting way to conclude the Battle for Azeroth season.”

While the AWC Battle for Azeroth season has concluded, the Arena competition doesn’t end there. WoW Classic Fall Conquest will start next weekend on Oct. 3.