Ludwig’s chessboxing event was apparently meant to have one more huge Twitch star, but he never turned up

YouTube star Ludwig’s Chessboxing Championship has continued to be a juicy source of content across the internet thanks to how many major influencers showed up to duke it out this past weekend. But now, there’s a rumor that an even bigger star was supposed to be in the ring: Felix “xQc” Lengyel.

XQc was one of the first streamers from outside the professional chess world to popularize the category on Twitch, initially leading to some drama in the community. Thus, it would’ve made sense if xQc took part in the chessboxing event. But is it true that the Juicer was supposed to be there?

Did xQc ditch the Chessboxing Championship?

Streamer William Neff recently said while live that he believed xQc was supposed to attend the Chessboxing Championship.

“What you don’t know is that Connor was not supposed to be the opponent,” Neff said. “XQc was supposed to be the opponent. So xQc didn’t show up… I sat in xQc’s seat because I wanted to be closer to the Botez fight.”

While this seems plausible, there is currently no proof that xQc was even invited to Ludwig’s event. It has even been speculated that Neff made it up to mock xQc, who is notorious for ditching events last minute.

Very recently, in fact, Ludwig called out xQc for almost ditching a show he was meant to host in partnership with Ludwig’s streamer agency. A day before Juiced was set to be filmed, xQc went on stream and said that he was entering a Twitch Rivals tournament that happened to be at the same time as the game show, leaving Ludwig stunned.

XQc himself has not responded to the accusations that he ditched the chessboxing tournament. For now, it’s a mystery if the former Overwatch League pro was actually meant to make an appearance.