Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren was left speechless after a fan tracked him down and asked him to sign a lewd image during an IRL YouTube stream on June 23. At first, the fan only wanted to take a picture, but then Ludwig saw what he was holding.

“Okay. I’m sorry. Are you holding hentai?” said Ludwig in disbelief.

“Were those giant anime titties that I just looked act? Where the heck did you get that? Oh my god! How can you walk around public with that?”

His shock levels ramped up even more when the fan asked him to sign it. “You want me to sign it?” he scoffed. Still, he caved in and signed it because he didn’t want to disappoint the fan, but not before poking fun at him a little.

It was one of the more bizarre requests a streamer has had. On June 15, Imane “Pokimane” Anys politely turned down a request from a fan who offered to carry her luggage during her travels in South Korea.

Ludwig’s impromptu IRL stream came out of nowhere. It happened while he was in the middle of taking a short break to travel and brainstorm new content. It was also unlisted, meaning it didn’t appear on his channel homepage.

It was only live for two hours, and in that time, he interacted with other fans while playing a series of arcade games. However, the highlight was definitely the bizarre encounter he had with the fan holding the lewd image.

The YouTube star hasn’t revealed the date his streams will be back.

However, Ludwig did say it would only last around a week before he returned, which means it could happen as soon as this Friday. We’ll just have to wait and see.