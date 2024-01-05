Logan Paul finally offering CryptoZoo refunds

It took a year and multiple Coffeezilla videos but Logan Paul is finally buying back CryptoZoo NFTs from purchasers after the game’s disastrous production that never led to a release.

If you were someone who purchased CryptoZoo, you can head to the official buyback website and receive Ethereum in return for the Base Egg or Base Animal NFTs you purchased. For each NFT you will receive 0.1 ETH, from today. Unfortunately, if you purchased any hybrid animal NFTs you won’t be able to take part in the buyback scheme.

Today, I am incredibly happy to announce that I am delivering on my promise to buy back Base Egg and Base Animal CryptoZoo NFTs for their original purchase price. This buy-back program is being carried out at https://t.co/XIQzLAGKiG. Claims can be submitted through this site… pic.twitter.com/VMPDHvdXkq — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 4, 2024

Paul says this buyback is his way to make things up for those purchasers who were hoping to play the now scrapped CryptoZoo game but isn’t intended to “compensate those who gambled on the crypto market and lost.” The social media superstar went on to suggest he would commit over $2 million of his own money to the buyback.

Unsurprisingly, if you choose to refund your NFT you will also be made to agree to terms and conditions that say you agree to waive any claims against Paul. Currently, the YouTuber is dealing with a class-action lawsuit as a result of CryptoZoo, which he also recently filed a crossclaim against the “bad actors” who he says derailed CryptoZoo.

In his statement, Paul claims the bad actors had stolen money and betrayed the team while also working to sabotage the game. “This lawsuit is the result of an exhaustive investigation that included the review of the entirety of conversations and tracking nefarious trading activity related to the project,” Paul said, before adding it was “nefarious trading activity taken behind our backs, without our knowledge, and with the intention of defrauding us all.”

From the very beginning, there were multiple red flags with CrypoZoo, most notoriously the alleged use of stock images to create the final-design artwork for its NFTs. Ultimately, it was the work of Coffeezilla that thrust CryptoZoo back into the spotlight and, following a public feud with Paul, has now finally led to buyers getting their money back.

CryptoZoo was first announced in August of 2021 and now, more than two years later, it is finally, officially dead.