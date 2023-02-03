At the start of the year, there were a lot of discussions after YouTuber Coffeezilla posted a three-part series on Logan Paul’s cryptocurrency game, CryptoZoo.

The allegations were that people lost over $50,000 in some cases and the collective audience lost millions. Now it seems a class action lawsuit has been filed against Logan Paul and other members of the CryptoZoo team, following Coffeezilla’s exposé.

According to a tweet from Coffeezilla, a lawsuit has been filed in Austin, Texas against CryptoZoo Inc, Logan Paul, Danielle Strobel, Jeffrey Levin, and Eduardo Ibanez, as well as CryptoKing and Ophir BenTov. All these members and groups reportedly had a hand in creating or promoting the crypto game in question, in one way or another. A class action lawsuit means the plaintiff is acting as a representative of a larger group of people.

If the lawsuit is successful, it could be ruled that CryptoZoo Inc, Logan Paul, and the rest will have to pay damages to those who were affected by the alleged scam. Before that though, the plaintiff will need to prove the company caused them to suffer serious financial losses due to a faulty product Logan and his team sold as finished.

The lawsuit was apparently filed by Attorney Tom, who’s claiming credit for it on Twitter. He had previously tweeted about a Time article that had documented his actions in trying to get Logan to face justice for what he is alleged to have done.

Whether or not it was a scam as alleged has yet to be determined, but Coffeezilla’s videos with primary testimony from users seem to at least support the fact it was unfinished. Many users reportedly couldn’t hatch their eggs to get new creatures and certain wallets were allegedly bugged, preventing players from withdrawing money.

After Coffeezilla’s three-part video came out, Logan posted a video of his own calling out the investigator’s claims and stating he was planning to sue. Shortly after this, Logan deleted that response video. He then posted one final response where he stated he was going to try to ‘do right’ and offered a way for players to reclaim $1.3 million.

However, with reports users lost over $7 million, this was seen by some as band-aiding a deep cut. It seems to not have worked in staving off legal action either, with a lawsuit now being filed against the YouTuber in the first week of February.

As of publication, Logan Paul has not addressed the lawsuit but could bring it up on his podcast or YouTube channel. Dot Esports has contacted Paul’s team for comment.