‘An absolute disgrace’: Logan Paul slammed for offering CryptoZoo victims a fraction of losses

Logan Paul is facing criticism for allegedly offering only five to 10 percent compensation to victims of the supposed CryptoZoo scam, an NFT-based play-to-earn game he helped develop.

This information comes from YouTuber Kavos on X, who labeled Paul’s actions “an absolute disgrace.” Kavos claims Paul and his team tried to get the case dismissed beforehand and accused him of having “absolutely no accountability or sympathy for his actions.”

🚨 Logan Paul CryptoZoo update 🚨



My reliable sources are telling me that Logan Paul’s best offer was 5-10% of the losses suffered by the CryptoZoo victims



An absolute disgrace…



So when you hear Logan saying he’s trying to “rectify” the situation. He’s really trying to get… pic.twitter.com/L7Adc3tKW4 — Kavos (@KavosYT) October 7, 2023

The project, which was heavily promoted by Paul, was accused of being a scam after many investors reported losing money. YouTuber Coffeezilla, known for exposing scams, brought the allegations to light in a three-part docuseries that went viral.

Paul was dismissive at first but eventually owned up to the allegations and shared plans to repay victims. However, concerns about the nature of those repayments have reignited discussions and backlash again.

“This narrative gets worse and worse. It’s actually amazing how low he can sink. Every time you think, he can’t get any lower. surprise, he can,” said one fan. “Genuinely baffling that with how much money Logan has he is still dodging this… like 100 percent he’s lost 10x more than if he just paid out with the hit to his reputation,’ another added.

Some investors claim losses of up to $500,000. If Kavos’ information is correct, they’d only get $25,000 to $50,000 back; a fraction of their original investment.

A few fans did hold back from criticizing him immediately. They were skeptical of Kavos’s claims because he didn’t specify his “reliable sources” in the video, and so have chosen to wait for clearer evidence before passing judgment.

Some are even calling on Coffeezilla to look into the matter again.

About the author