Lirik gets stuck in infinite loop of explosions in Cyberpunk 2077

Popular streamer Lirik managed to get trapped in an infinite loop of explosions while playing Cyberpunk 2077. He was unable to escape the explosion of his vehicle even after loading his last checkpoint.

Lirik was sitting in his vehicle, which was heavily damaged and on fire in several locations. This was a clear indication that the car was about to explode, but Lirik failed to escape before it was too late. He loaded his last checkpoint, assuming that he would be good to go, but this was not the case.

The vehicle exploded again as Lirik loaded back into the game, and he was forced to load the last checkpoint again. He managed to start exiting the vehicle, but the save point was too close to the explosion for him to get to safety. Lirik ended up stuck in an infinite loop of explosions and had to load a previous save file to resolve the issue.

Getting stuck in an infinite loop is not a new experience. Players have accidentally quick saved in a dangerous situation for years, which usually results in loading a previous save. This is not a game-breaking issue, but it can cause players to repeat large portions of the game if they have not saved recently.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a highly successful launch and has become the fastest-selling PC game of all time. It also accumulated the most concurrent viewers on Twitch for a single-player game and will likely dominate streaming platforms for weeks. But not everyone’s experience has been ideal, since the game is seemingly riddled with bugs and rendering issues across platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 players should take Lirik’s experience as a warning to avoid sitting in an explosive vehicle for too long as it could result in an infinite loop of death.