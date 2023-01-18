Kai Cenat, YourRAGE under fire for apparently ‘joking’ about alleged sexual assault

Kai Cenat and YourRAGE have come under fire for doing what many interpreted as joking about the alleged sexual assault incident that reportedly happened at a house party Kai hosted on New Year’s eve, in which the streamer was accused of failing to help the victim because the purported culprit was his friend.

Kai insisted he did, in fact, contact authorities, but the victim denied those claims, saying nobody did a thing about it except her. Either way, police investigations are underway.

It’s a sensitive topic given the nature of the alleged incident, but that didn’t stop YourRAGE from doing what many believed to be poking fun at the situation during Kai’s Twitch stream on Jan. 16, and they’re not impressed. Kai was on the phone with YourRAGE, who said “are you trying to force someone to get drunk?”—referring to himself—and added: “You know [what happened] the last time people were drunk.”

People interpreted that as a blatant reference to the incident.

Kai seemingly did too based on his reaction. But even though he looked surprised and even a little shocked that RAGE said it, people criticized them both for making a mockery of a traumatic situation.

One person said RAGE and Kai “should be banned for joking about a woman being raped,” describing them as “rape apologists” and claiming they probably joke about it even more off stream. They also said they hope the victim gets justice and Kai and his friend are held accountable for their accounts after the investigation.

Another person said it was “obvious” Kai Cenat “doesn’t believe a word the victim says,” because if he did believe her, he wouldn’t be joking about it. They also criticized the way he carried himself during the ‘apology’ stream.

Many other comments and upvotes suggest more people feel the same, while a dissenting minority believed the whole thing had been blown out of proportion for the sake of “farming drama” and while it was a joke made in bad taste, it wasn’t the end of the world.