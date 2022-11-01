Kai Cenat, YourRAGE lost of words after racist encounter in Modern Warfare 2 lobby

It was the most racist in-game encounter they've had.

When Kai Cenat and YourRAGE laced up their boots and stepped into the world of Modern Warfare 2, it was supposed to be a fun experience—and for the most part, it was. But, things took a dire turn when the Twitch stars encountered a racist player who started hurling slurs, including the n-word.

And when they called him out on it, he doubled down.

“Don’t buy the game Call of Duty if you don’t want to be called [the n-word]. Don’t talk,” said the racist player—as if it’s somehow excused by the notoriously toxic lobbies.

Image via Activision and Kai Cenat on YouTube

Kai Cenat tried to play it cool and defuse the situation. “Yo! Dude. We don’t do that shit, bro,” he said. “Chill out, man. Dude, what the fuck? That is totally not cool, man. What the fuck?”

YourRAGE, on the other hand, didn’t want to reason with him. Instead, he tried to rile him up by accusing the racist Call of Duty player of being envious of black men and was trying to take it out on them.

This prompted the player to say a few more slurs, including a homophobic one.

At that point, Kai Cenat had enough. “We don’t condone that. Take that shit somewhere else, bro. For real,” he said, putting the foot down. “I don’t condone that, bro. Stop. It’s not cool, man. Why don’t you like black people?”

The racist player went on an unhinged rant, saying one controversial thing to another. Some of it crossed over into politics, while other parts touched on the murder of George Floyd.

But despite that, Kai Cenat still tried to reason with him. “Martin Luther King didn’t fight for us to be arguing,” he said.

Sadly, it went in one ear and out the other for the CoD fan.

The back and forth between them continued all the way until the Modern Warfare 2 match finally ended, at which point, the racist player went on one last maniacal tirade before his microphone cut out.

Kai Cenat and YourRAGE seemed lost for words. They concluded it was the most racist lobby they’d ever experienced. It was a shocking moment for viewers, too.