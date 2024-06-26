‘We on that gaming s**t’: Kai Cenat kills the ‘non-gamer’ jokes with Elden Ring DLC glory

Kai Cenat has achieved gaming greatness today, finally defeating Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree four days after it launched. It took the streamer a gigantic 99 hours and 1,070 deaths, but as he delivered the killing blow, he let his “haters” know—he’s a real gamer now.

The bulk of Cenat’s marathon playthrough of the notoriously difficult Elden Ring DLC expansion had been spent attempting to bring down Radahn, the expansion’s final boss. However, late on June 25, he finally accomplished his task, and in doing so, he all but fainted on the ground shouting “Oh my god!”

A trophy for a champion. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kai Cenat (Twitch)

After celebrating with friends who flooded the room after the boss kill, Cenat said completing the DLC was an “eye-opening experience” and had reaffirmed his love for gaming. “Now I see why gaming is the way it is, bro,” Cenat declared. He then went after those who had doubted his ability to complete games, especially those as difficult as Elden Ring. “We sat here and gamed, now what? Now we really gaming… now what?”

Cenat beat the base game in mid-May in the lead-up to the DLC’s launch, then taking 166 hours and over 1,700 deaths. He has also publicly defended the difficulty of Elden Ring and its DLC, telling people to “put your big boy pants on” and tough out the encounters just as he did. “Real shit bro. Anything is possible. Anything is fucking possible,” Cenat said. “This is what gaming is. Not taking a shower, not changing your drawers… I better go take a shower.”

Cenat concluded by announcing he has more gaming plans in store over his next few Twitch broadcasts, including the completion of another FromSoftware title in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

“I hope you guys really enjoyed this. Sekiro is coming soon,” he said. “I see you all, all those gamers out there. Why you love gaming and shit.”

