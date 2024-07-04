Kai Cenat and MrBeast’s explosive house fire stunt instantly questioned as ‘fake’

Fans have been left questioning if MrBeast and Kai Cenat’s Fourth of July stream was genuine after AMP Davis seemingly accidentally lit the house on fire.

Popular streamer Kai Cenat hosted a livestream on July 3 where he invited MrBeast to his AMP House, filled the room with firecrackers for their “Fireworks War” on the Fourth of July, and detonated them—seemingly lighting the house on fire. Fans are already debating the authenticity of the stunt, however, with many claiming it’s fake.

That’s where it all started. Screenshot via kai Cent on Twitch.

Streaming fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to out alleged differences between the room set ablaze in the livestream and Kai’s usual setup, with many dubbing it a “staged environment.” One eagle-eyed fan even shared images highlighting these differences and asking for opinions on whether Kai used a “fake room.”

Many noted several discrepancies, like the room’s different layout and a pink chair that looked different in previous streams with Nicki Minaj.

Something’s fishy. Image via Fearbuck on X

The incident in question took a dramatic turn when AMP Davis, appeared to enter the room fans allege is staged, and ignited fireworks, causing a commotion and ultimately a fire. A post on X captured the moment when Davis lit a firecracker, which escalated into chaos as Kai and Davis exited the room before more things ignited.

DAVIS JUST LIT THOUSANDS OF FIREWORKS IN KAI CENATS ROOM AND RUINED THE MRBEAST STREAM… pic.twitter.com/2lEihnwBYF — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) July 4, 2024

MrBeast and Kai Cenat have yet to respond to the “fake” claims, though some fans are already blasting Davis for seemingly interrupting the stream. “He just got kicked out of the AMP and ruined friendships omfg,” one fan wrote. Another asked, “Why did he ruin MrBeast’s stream?”

Amid the question marks around the stream’s legitimacy, some MrBeast fans have dubbed it his best prank yet and calling him a “marketing genius.”

