IShowSpeed mysteriously unbanned on Twitch after nearly 2 years

IShowSpeed has rapidly become one of the most popular streamers across the globe today, and now he has the chance to extend that reach to Twitch again after the star’s channel was mysteriously unbanned this week.

Speed’s Twitch profile mysteriously became active again on Oct. 10. While there aren’t any streams or clips, the channel no longer has the message saying it has been suspended.

Since his streaming ban on the Amazon platform back in early 2021, IShowSpeed has been streaming on YouTube, where he has cultivated an audience of over 20 million. This is a gigantic leap from just 200,000 followers on his Twitch. This being the case, don’t expect Speed to rush back to Amazon’s streaming platform.

For Speed, the best thing about being unbanned may not be anything to do with actually streaming there; banned streamers aren’t allowed to appear on Twitch broadcasts, meaning now he is unbanned Speed is free to collaborate with Twitch personalities again.

It was actually collaborating with other Twitch streamers that he ultimately got banned in the first place though. Back in December 2021, during a stream with former Twitch creator Adin Ross, Speed had an outburst that resulted in his ban. Despite many large Twitch creators calling for his account to be reinstated it stayed banned; until today.

Twitch has voiced its willingness to reassess banned creators and it would appear Speed was one of their top priorities. This isn’t any big surprise given how popular he is and what impact his Twitch return could have on the site.

As usual, Twitch has not publicly shared any reason for their decision to unban his account but if IShowSpeed says anything about this update we’ll keep you posted.

