Is Paramore performing at The Game Awards 2022? Deleted tweet further fuels fan speculation

The Game Awards 2022 will open its doors to a live audience in Los Angeles, California later today as some of the most impressive individuals in gaming are recognized for their achievements. But that won’t be the only activity taking place at The Game Awards. Popular American rock band Paramore may perform a new single live at The Game Awards, according to a now-deleted tweet from the award show’s official Twitter account.

In a tweet posted today but has since been deleted, The Game Awards replied to a post from Paramore, congratulating them on the release of their new single “The News” and telling fans it can be heard live during tonight’s show.

“Congratulations to [Paramore] on the release of their new single The News,” The Game Awards wrote. “Hear it tonight during #TheGameAwards.”

It did not take long for this tweet to be deleted, as it was presumably released earlier than it was originally intended. Paramore has also not made any announcement about playing the new song live at The Game Awards.

Host Geoff Keighley also posted a tweet that may have included a wink and a nod to the song, further adding to the possibility of the American rock band performing at today’s event.

“Tonight Tonight,” Keighley wrote. “Turn On The News!”

There was no performance originally scheduled for The Game Awards, but since this year will feature an audience, it makes sense for the biggest award show of the year to have some form of entertainment. Fans can watch The Game Awards on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and Twitter at 6:30pm CT to see if Paramore does in fact perform at the awards show.