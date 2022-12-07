Paramore fans are convinced the band will appear at The Game Awards because Geoff Keighley is tweeting emojis

We are officially in The Game Awards tinfoil hat theory season.

The yearly gaming industry awards show will go live tomorrow at 6:30pm CT, and the gaming world is in a frenzy about the impending world premieres of future game releases. But the unchained hype has spread to the music industry as well, thanks to host Geoff Keighley’s love of a certain alternative rock band.

👀 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 1, 2022

Fans of the group Paramore, who lovingly call themselves “Parawhores,” are speculating that the band may be making an appearance of some sort at The Game Awards on Thursday night, simply because of a few interesting tweets from Keighley toward the band’s account.

Paramore is set to debut their new single, “The News,” on Thursday afternoon. The Game Awards goes live a few hours later. That timing combined with Geoff’s penchant for tweeting emojis at the band has the fanbase in a genuine tizzy.

There’s precedent for Geoff’s love of the band, however. He’s previously tweeted at the group as far back as January. And the trailer he crafted for the awards show in 2021 featured a song by the band’s lead singer, Hayley Williams, from one of her solo albums. So this could all mean nothing, but that hasn’t stopped the fans of the band from going haywire with speculation.

The band’s sixth studio album, “This is Why,” releases in February and will be the group’s first release in nearly five years, so the fanbase is thirsty for any and all information regarding what they’re up to. The same can be said for the fans of upcoming or unannounced games, who Keighley has also been teasing recently.

🎶 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 4, 2022

Keighley has been tweeting for the past several weeks to drum up hype for the industry spectacle, which will also include appearances from Animal from The Muppets. His other tweets have fans thinking there will also be an appearance by Hideo Kojima to reveal a new game, an announcement of Elden Ring DLC, a trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and more. Basically, if Keighley has even remotely mentioned or interacted with something, the fans are expecting news out of it.

Games confirmed to be appearing at the show are Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Among Us. Hollywood will also be represented at The Game Awards this year. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson and stars Daniel Craig and Jessica Henwick will make appearances.

The amount of things happening right now…. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 5, 2022

It’s likely that Keighley is just having fun with all of the attention he has on himself leading up to the awards show. But there’s always that glimmer of hope that Williams and drummer Zac Farro could take the stage to announce the winner of Best Action/Adventure Game, and that’s enough to keep their fans glued to their screens.

The wait isn’t much longer, either for “The News” or The Game Awards. “The News” will premiere at 11am CT on Thursday, and The Game Awards begin at 6:30pm CT that same night.