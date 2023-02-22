Is nudity allowed on Kick?

The new livestreaming platform Kick, built to rival Twitch, was originally brought to the attention of the online masses when streamer Trainwreck announced he would be helping it as a non-owner advisor early in Dec. 2022.

Since then, Twitch streamer Adin Ross turned heads earlier this month by flirting with the idea of moving to the platform, and among the things he boasted about the platform was its general lack of rules

“If I wanted to, we could do whatever the fuck we want,” he said. “There’s no terms of service over there.”

Additionally, Ross listed a number of activities that could get him banned on Twitch that he said he could do on Kick like “watch porn,” “jerk off,” and stream live sporting events. There’s just one problem with his claims—Kick definitely has terms of service.

Whether or not users are ultimately required to follow those terms of service may well be a different story, but the terms do exist. After Kick was made known by Trainwreck, numerous people took to the platform, which is still in a beta phase, and began streaming questionable content, like pornography and live sports they did not have the licensing to show.

With many of those streams not getting taken down, it became apparent moderation and policing on the website were sparse, if they existed at all. This seems to have led to Ross making his recent claim that Kick has no ToS, but that is not the case.

Was Adin Ross right about nudity on Kick?

Nudity is against the Terms of Service on Kick. The terms were last modified on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to the website. The upstart streaming website prohibits “uploading or making available” things like nudity, sexually suggestive content, hate speech, abuse, and harassment, among many other things on a long list.

Whether or not a person will get banned or disciplined for doing such things on the platform has drawn some questions. Especially early on, there seemed to be no moderation. However, that sort of content doesn’t immediately appear on the platform now.

Despite that, Ross took to the platform a few days ago and opened the pornography website PornHub for a short time, making a show of how he was seemingly allowed to do so.