Is Mizkif selling his house to another prominent Twitch streamer?

Mizkif is exploring the possibility of selling his current house in Texas, and he told viewers today that he recently received an inquiry from a familiar face—bodybuilding streamer Knut Spildrejorde.

Knut reached out to Mizkif through direct messages to express interest in buying the house, and the OTK co-founder found the proposition humorous.

“I kind of think that’s funny if Knut buys my house and starts streaming in here,” he said. “So I kind of want Knut to buy my house. I just think that’s funny for him to move in here, and then he’ll be streaming in this room. I don’t know what will be back in those bins besides C4 and some other shit and some StreamElements merch.”

The Norwegian streamer collaborated with numerous One True King (OTK) members last year when he hosted Camp Knut, a 30-day bodybuilding experience that was documented through various IRL broadcasts.

While he is from Norway, he apparently wants to lay down some roots in the U.S. But according to Mizkif, he seems to want a little bit of a discount.

“He did undercut my house about 50 percent of how much I said to him it’s worth,” he said. “We’ll probably just do another Camp Knut, and he’ll be able to pay for it in no time.”

It’s unclear how much of Mizkif’s tale was serious and how much was just jokes, but it seems like fans shouldn’t be surprised if they start to see Knut in the very same stream room that Mizkif is looking to step away from.

Over the weekend, Mizkif was suspended from his board duties with OTK following an investigation of an alleged sexual assault coverup. While a neutral investigation did not find evidence of Mizkif covering up for any sexual assault, the organization expressed disapproval of his actions surrounding the incident when it began in the fall of last year. He was also placed on probation by the org.